LOOK: CCTO clamps 55 vehicles for illegal parking

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 55 illegally parked vehicles were clamped early this Wednesday morning, July 28, by personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“Sayod man kamo na hugot ang among pag pa implementar aning ordinansaha kay dili lang tungod sa mga reklamo apan aron magamit sa panahon nga adunay mga emerhensiya nga motomaw,” CCTO said in an advisory.

(You are well aware of our strict implementation of ordinances because of complaints that we have been getting and so that roads can be used when there are emergencies.)

Owners of clamped vehicles are advised to immediately visit their office located at the second floor of the Ramos Public Market form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to pay the fines.

CCTO operations were made in Barangays Sambag 2, Labangon, Tisa, Punta Princesa, Kinasang-an, Bulacao Pardo, Mambaling and along Tres De Abril Street.