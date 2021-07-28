Monsoon rains to prevail in Luzon, Western Visayas on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of Luzon and Western Visayas are expected to have rainy weather due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, while the rest of the country will experience fair weather, the state weather service said on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said occasional downpours will be experienced in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, as well as Antique and Aklan in Western Visayas.

Monsoon rains will also be experienced in Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro, according to Pagasa.

“Sa mga hindi natin nabanggit [sa Luzon] tulad ng Bicol Region at Southern Palawan, asahan natin ang fair weather condition or maaraw na panahon,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

(Those areas in Luzon not mentioned like Bicol Region and Southern Palawan, expect a fair weather condition or sunny weather.)

“Sa natitirang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao, asahan pa din ang fair weather condition,” he added.

(To the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, expect fair weather conditions.)

Meanwhile, Pagasa raised gale warning in the western coast of Batangas, southern coast of Quezon, Burias Island, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Aklan and Antique, which will experience rough to very rough waves from 2.8 to 4.5 meters. The rest of the country would still have moderate to strong sea conditions.