Dr. Mancao: 3 major hospitals in Cebu City now ‘full to the brim’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The three major private hospitals in Cebu City are now “full to the brim” due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, says Dr. Peter Mancao, the deputy task force leader for the north district.

Because of this, some ambulance service providers no longer take calls for assistance, he added.

In a press conference on Wednesday, July 28, Mancao said that the scarcity of hospital beds is also the reason why some hospitals here no longer accept patients who are without prior reservations.

Mancao said that even the hospital wards are now full thus causing “backlogs.”

Mancao is urging the Cebu City government to do something about this problem the soonest possible time.

For its part, Mancao said that private hospitals in the city have also started to open additional rooms to especially accommodate COVID-19 patients.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama said the city government is mulling to reopen its field hospitals like the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) that is located at the North Reclamation Area to help address the need for additional hospital beds.

Rama has also ordered its expansion from 200 to 300 beds.

Cluster clinics will also be reopened in two more barangays to cater to those with flu-like symptoms, he added. / dcb

