Cebu Landmasters unveils the new Abaca Resort Mactan, opening in 2024

Leading developer in VisMin Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) strengthens its hotel portfolio in the region as it reveals its very first resort development – the P2.5 billion Abaca Resort Mactan. The expanded luxury boutique hotel is set to be completed in 2024.

The 125-room all-suite accommodation featuring exclusively panoramic ocean views is envisioned to fill the gap for luxury resorts catering to global travelers in Cebu’s thriving tourism scene in preparation for international mobility. It will rise 17-stories high on a 4,500 sqm. property formerly occupied by the multi-awarded Abaca Boutique Resort in Punta Engano, Lapu-Lapu City, a tourism growth center.

CLI purchased the property in 2019 and has signed up The Abaca Group to continue operating the hotel and providing luxury experiences tailored for local and global tourists. To design the resort and infuse it with a unique sense of place sought by an emerging breed of high-end travelers, CLI tapped internationally renowned architectural firm Büro Ole Scheeren whose projects won numerous awards globally. Some of their notable work are CTBUH Urban Habitat Award 2020 Winner DUO in Singapore, the World Building of the Year 2015 The Interlace in Singapore, and MahaNakhon Tower in Bangkok, a mixed-use high-rise development that upends the conventional typology of the skyscraper. The resort’s design is also locally supported by the Philippines’ leading architectural firm AIDEA.

Abaca Resort Mactan is CLI’s first resort development and will feature a timeless Sky Villas concept to serve as the platform for memorable getaways. Each room will offer the luxury of space and will range from 40-50 sqm for the Oceanfront Suites, and up to 105 sqm for the Sky Villas which will have its own one-of-a-kind floating infinity pools that will be offered in both 1 and 2 bedrooms.

Aside from its awe-inspiring architecture, the resort will feature a luxurious infinity pool, an elevated cascading plunge pool, 360-degree roofdeck bar, a private beach and panoramic ocean views. These will be enhanced by a gym and spa, kids center and function rooms for events.

Abaca Resort Mactan will also be distinguished by culinary offerings that have won for The Abaca Group a loyal following in highly cosmopolitan Cebu. The resort will have three outlets, offering new food and beverage concepts for the resort – a live-fire Asian concept on the main level, a new normal, all-day dining format and fantastic banquet facilities that can seat over 200 persons. Abaca restaurant will return and have a new home on the impressive rooftop with panoramic views of both the city and the sea.

“We have always wanted to contribute towards making Cebu a thriving economic and tourism destination,” according to CLI chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III. “Abaca Resort Mactan will put Cebu on the radar of this emerging breed of global travelers seeking world-class, authentic and unique holiday experience.”

The Abaca Group’s Founder, Managing Partner and Executive Chef Jason Hyatt says, “as one of the country’s preeminent developers, we are honored that CLI has chosen to partner with us once again through their hospitality arm. Being added to their portfolio of established global brands like Accor, Radisson and Ascott is so inspiring.”

Following the opening of the new Abaca Resort Mactan in 2024, Cebu Landmasters targets expanding its hotel portfolio to 1,433 rooms by 2025. This is in line with CLI’s strategy to build-up its recurring business contributing 10% to the company’s topline.

“We see tourism in the Visayas and Mindanao driving the economy once global mobility is restored,” according to Soberano. With direct flight connections all over the world, Cebu will be the natural gateway to the Philippines for many travelers seeking to enjoy the country’s world-acclaimed beaches and other attractions. “We will be ready for that boom.”