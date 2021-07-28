Woman in viral video to push through with filing of charges against seller

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Maria Amy Hofilña, the woman in a viral video accused of not paying the balance of a food package she ordered, will push through with the filing of cases against the seller, Marjorie Abastas.

Citing the damages from Abasta’s live video, Hofilña, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, said she is firm on her decision to sue the former despite the mediation of public service icon Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday, July 27.

Hofilña said she will pay Abastas the corresponding balance of the food package and then will pursue cases against the seller for cyber libel, unjust vexation, oral defamation, and trespassing.

Both parties are set to meet in a scheduled hearing in the barangay hall of Babag on Thursday, July 29, but Hofilña already said she won’t settle the issue in the barangay level.

“Nag-ready na gyud ko sa akong lawyer kay dili sad maayo nga ako nalang sad ang ingon anaon. Naabot naman gud mi sa ingon ani kalayo, ipadayon nalang,” she said.

(We are getting ready with my lawyer because it is also not good that they do this to me. We have gone this far, so we might as well go on with it.)

She noted that even her mother was made fun of through ‘memes’ posted on social media.

“Grabe jud siya makadala og damage gyud. Laliman ka, imong mama ibaboy bitaw, babuyon imong mama. Di lalim. Bahala’g ako, ayaw lang akong mama,” said Hofilña.

(There’s too much damage done. Imagine, your mom was even made fun of. That’s too much. It would be fine if it was me, but not my mother.)

From their exchange of arguments in the program of Tulfo on Tuesday, Abastas strongly denied the accusation that she was the one who initiated the ‘memes,’ stressing that it was netizens who made them.

Hofilña earlier filed a complaint against Abastas for causing alarm and scandal inside her property before the Mabolo Police Station.

As of Wednesday, July 28, the video which was posted on Sunday, July 25, has reached 3.9 million views and 327,142 shares.

