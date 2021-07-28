Isolation facility to be put up in Medellin

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), through the Kalahi-CIDSS program, has funded the construction of a P7.5-million isolation facility in Barangay Panugnawan, Medellin town northern Cebu.

The agency conducted the groundbreaking activity of the project last July 14, 2021.

The project, dubbed as KC-Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay (KKB), will respond to the effects of the pandemic brought by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) using the Disaster Response Operations Procedure (DROP).

“Garbo alang kanamo nga taga-Panugnawan ang pagpatukod niining isolation facility. Dili lang kay among mga ginsakupan ang makapahimos niini apan apil na pud ang 18 ka mga barangay sa tibuok Medellin,” Panugnawan Barangay Captain Juanico Diaz said.

The 200-square-meter isolation facility would provide temporary shelter with amenities for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, the six-bed capacity project will benefit clients using standard operating procedures to ensure that it will not compromise the people living in nearby communities.

The project is in support and collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Commission on Audit (COA).

“Today is the manifestation of God’s work. It is not about us, but it is about the people who rely heavily on the services of health and welfare ministry bestowed upon us officials,” DSWD-7 regional director Rebecca Geamala said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Joven J. Mondigo, Jr. committed to fully support the Kalahi-CIDSS.

“Our efforts will be fruitful, and we commit to oversee and maintain the facility in order to prevent Medellin from the possible surge of COVID-19 cases,” Mondigo said.

/bmjo