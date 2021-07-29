CDN Digital disowns this FB account
Netizens and our own CDN Digital social media team have informed us about a Facebook account that apparently parodies our official FB account.
We’d like to inform the public, particularly our readers, that this FB account (please see photo above) is in no way connected with CDN Digital. We also urge the public to disregard or ignore this account.
We have reported this matter to FB for their prompt action.
