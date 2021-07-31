Tony Hawk says he gets Margielyn Didal’s pun in her post during her Olympic stint

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana skateboarder Margielyn Didal made her Olympic debut last week and shared a photo with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Didal who is known to be perky and a comedienne gave her fans something to laugh about with her caption that reads,

“This guy asked me to take a photo with

him and I let him because he looks like Tony Hawk.”

While most of her fans and Hawk’s fans get the joke, an interviewer was somehow lost in understanding the pun thrown by Didal.

In a tweet by Hawk, Saturday, July 31, he cleared the air by tweeting.

“I was asked during an interview today:

“How does it feel to go to the Olympics and not be recognized by competing skaters, like Margielyn Didal?” So I had to explain that she was joking with her caption. My life is weird.”

Didal reposted the photo on her IG stories today, with a laughing emoji.

Looks like these two share a bond that will last for years on end.

Thanks, Tony for getting the joke and for inspiring Marge to skate her heart out! /rcg