Food package seller turns down Hofilña’s payment

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Maria Amy Hofilña, the woman in a viral video accused of not paying the balance of a food package she ordered, said the seller, Marjorie Abastas, refused to receive her payment when they met at a barangay-level hearing on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Hofilña said Abastas refused her payment of P10,200, to cover for the balance and the P400 delivery charge.

“Dili man sad na nato mapugos kon ni-refuse siya. Naa ra na niya basta sa next [hearing] na sad ta ana,” she said.

(We cannot force her if she refused. That is up to her so we go on to the next [hearing].)

CDN Digital tried to contact Abastas to get her side, but to no avail.

On July 28, the day prior to the hearing, public service icon Raffy Tulfo, told Abastas that he would pay the P9,800 that Hofilña owed her to ease her financial problem.

Apart from that, Tulfo also promised Abastas that he would hire a lawyer to defend her just in case Hofilña would push through with the filing of cases.

Citing the damages from Abastas’ live video, Hofilña earlier said that she was firm on her decision to sue the Abastas for cyber libel, unjust vexation, oral defamation, and trespassing despite the mediation of Tulfo on Tuesday, July 27.

READ: Woman in viral video to push through with filing of charges against seller

Tulfo even requested Abastas to refrain from posting any-related posts concerning Hofilña, that she might not be facing additional charges should Hofilña push through with her plans.

Hofilña said they were set to meet for the second hearing on Tuesday, July 3, 2021.

/dbs