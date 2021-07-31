Man accused of ‘mauling’ wife killed after he attacked responding cops with rocks in Tuburan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man who allegedly mauled his wife was killed by responding policemen after he threw rocks at them on Saturday morning, July 31 in Barangay Daan Lungsod in Tuburan town, southwest Cebu.

Police identified the fatality as Danilo Sampalad, 40, a resident of the said barangay.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Juneth Flores, desk officer of Tuburan Police Station, the incident happened around 7 a.m. today, July 31.

Flores said policemen went to Sampalad’s house after his wife called them and asked for assistance after she was allegedly mauled by Sampalad.

When the police arrived, an armed Sampalad allegedly attacked them prompting the responding policemen to retaliate.

The shooting incident ended Sampalad’s life.

However, a certain Maria Pugoy, a neighbor of Sampalad, released a statement contradicting what the police has said.

“Bato raman to iyahang gipunit,” Pugoy said.

Based on a video forwarded to CDNDigital of her interview, Pugoy told the interviewer that Sampalad was only throwing rocks at the two responding police officers when they were about to reach the area.

“Pagkita sa bana (Sampalad) nga naay pulis, nipunit syag bato unya gilabay niya. Paglabay, nag warning shot ang usa ka pulis. Unya gibadlong siya. Nahadlok naman ang usa ka tanod, mao tong nidagan,” Pugoy said.

She said that the police were able to take refuge inside the house of the victim who continues to attack them.

“Pero wa man gihapon mupatuo, wa guro mabantayi nga naigo na ba diay kay nakadagan man sa sulod, pag sud kay nahagba naman, naigo diay,” she added.

Pugoy said that the suspect sustained two gunshot wounds. She added that one of the two responding police officers was injured after he was hit by a rock thrown by the victim.

Pugoy claimed that they heard three gunshots including the warning shot.

Pugoy further said that Sampalad was intoxicated during the incident.

CDN Digital called Tuburan police regarding Pugoy’s statements but no response was so far received.

