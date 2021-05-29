Tuburan shooting: Personal grudge eyed as 3 men nabbed for killing trisikad driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking into personal grudge as a possible motive in the killing of a trisikad driver on Friday, May 28, in Tuburan town in northern Cebu.

This developed after police arrested the suspected gunman and his two cohorts at past 1 a.m. today, May 29, in Sitio Kamangahan, Barangay II in Tuburan.

Police Staff Sergeant Mark Joseph Toring of the Tuburan Police Station, investigator of the case, identified the suspects as Charlie Balibad, 26, the suspected gunman; and his suspected cohorts, Vicente Libongcogon, 24, habal-habal driver; and Raymund Caballero, 39.

The three suspects have been identified by a witness as those responsible for the killing of trisikad driver, Merdin Timblor, 33, a resident of Sitio Macabon, Barangay Montealegre in Tuburan Cebu.

Aside from that, police also confiscated a .357 caliber revolver from Balibad.

Initial investigation showed that Timblor was riding his trisikad when Balibad allegedly shot Timblor at the back of the head, killing him.

Police Staff Sergeant Toring said that they were looking at the personal grudge angle as the possible motive of the killing because the suspects and the victim allegedly knew each other.

However, Toring said the investigator had yet to get an answer from the suspects on why they killed Timblor.

The suspects were detained at the Tuburan Police Station pending the filing of charges.

