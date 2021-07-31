MECQ Cebu City: Public transport, free movement remains, no quarantine pass

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents can still move freely within Cebu Island, albeit only for work and essential purposes.

The Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Cebu City from August 1 to 15, 2021, will not affect public transport or intercity movement.

Quarantine passes will also not be needed during the day although stricter measures will be implemented during the curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This was the assurance of Acting Mayor Michael Rama after meeting with the different sectors for the implementation of the MECQ.

“Wala na iissue ang EO (Executive Order). Tuman lang. Pero kung dili motuman, moissue na gyod ta,” said the acting mayor.

Public utility vehicles (PUVs) will remain unhampered but health protocols must be implemented with limited capacity depending on the vehicle type.

Councilor James Cuenco, the transportation chairperson of the City Council, said that PUVs must open windows or doors to allow the movement of air in the vehicles.

Minimum health protocols such as wearing masks, face shields, and social distancing must be observed.

Violating such will mean immediate citation and no second chances will be given to violators.

As for habal-habal, there has been no guidelines against it, but it can be noted that Angkas is the only type of habal-habal allowed in Metro Cebu according to the Department of Transportation.

“Walay problema ang transportation modagan ra gihapon bisan asa sa Cebu og bisan asa nga syudad,” said Cuenco.

Border controls will not be set up as well and workers can move freely from one city to another.

The downside would be that leisure businesses and tourists areas cannot open including karaokes, amusement hubs, gyms, spas, indoor leisure centers, venues for contact sports, casinos, horseracing, cockpits, betting shops, libraries, museums, and indoor or outdoor tourist site or parks.

No indoor dining is allowed in restaurants as well although those with alfresco spaces can accommodate up to 50 percent of their open space areas.

There will be no areas to converge because these places will be closed.

Still, residents need not worry about too strict movement restrictions as quarantine passes will also not be needed.

As for churches, Rama said the parish must determine for itself if they can handle 10 or 30 percent.

“Kanang mga simbahan kahibalo man na sila unsa ilang capability. Pero kailangan mahandle nila sa sulod hangtud sa gawas. Coordinate with your barangays,” said the acting mayor.

Rama urged the public to use the time during the MECQ to stay at home and prevent exposure, thereby reducing the chances of spreading the COVID-19 and its deadlier Delta variant.

Although he will not be releasing an Executive Order, he trusts that the public will follow the guidelines and the agencies implementing these.

Doctor Jaime Bernadas, the director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said the MECQ would allow the health sector a breather from the recent rise in cases. /rcg

