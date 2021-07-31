LTFRB-7 waits for final quarantine status: No reduction of PUVs yet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be no changes or reduction in the number of public utility vehicles (PUVs) currently plying routes in the entire Cebu Island.

Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. of the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said this as the LTFRB-7 continued to wait for the final quarantine classification of the island.

Montealto said that PUVs would still be allowed to ply the streets in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) with strict implementation of checkpoints to ensure that minimum health protocols would be observed.

However, he said that the number of units that would be seen on the streets would depend on the demand for public transport.

He said that a limited number of PUVs might be allowed on the streets while the stricter quarantine restrictions would be put in place.

He said the agency would be supporting the local government units (LGUs), stressing that the deployment of PUVs would be based on who the LGUs would allow to go outdoors.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for Managing Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) earlier announced that Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City shall be placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) starting August 1 until Agust 15, 2021.

READ: Mandaue, Lapu return to MECQ status from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15

Cebu City and Cebu Province are also recommended to be placed under the same quarantine classification but the IATF decision can be subject to further appeals.

READ: IATF recommendation: Entire Cebu under MECQ

Earlier Cebu City acting Mayor Michael Rama said that the city would implement the MECQ and would not appeal the IATF decision.

But today, Rama revealed that the city government was appealing the decision to place Cebu City under MECQ.

RELATED STORIES

No appeal: Cebu City still to review MECQ policies

Chan to IATF: Let Lapu-Lapu MGCQ stay; have uniform quarantine status in Cebu

Chan favors granular lockdown vs MECQ

Mayor Cortes to IATF: Let Mandaue remain under MGCQ

/dbs