Gymnast Yulo has good chance to win medal for vault event – exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Filipino gymnastics sensation Carlos Yulo has a good chance to win a medal in the men’s vault event of the men’s artistic gymnastics competition of the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow, Monday, August 2.

This is according to Gymnastics Association of the Philippines President Cynthia Carrion Norton.

It is possible if Yulo won’t commit errors and will remain focused and relaxed in his routine.

Yulo is seeking redemption after faltering in the men’s floor exercise a week ago. Yulo scored 14.733 points to land in sixth place in the vault and be with the top eight participants who advanced to the finals.

Unfortunately for Yulo, he landed in 44th place out of 64 competitors in his pet floor exercise.

The 2019 floor exercise world champion also fared poorly in rings (24th), parallel bars (55th), horizontal bar (63rd), and pommel horse (69th).

“Hopefully he is more relaxed this time,” Carrion Norton said in a press statement from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“But watching all the great gymnasts from all over the world could be intimidating,” she said

South Korea’s Shin Jeahwan is marching to the finals as the top qualifier with 14.866 points, followed by Armenia’s Artur Davytan with 14.866 and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) top bet Nikita Nagorny with 14.783. Nagorny already won the gold medal for the ROC’s last week in the men’s team event.

Carrion Norton said Yulo’s coach Munehiro Kugimiya picked Shin and Turkish Onder Ahmet as favorites in the event but hinted Yulo could have a shot at a medal.

“According to Coach Mune [Kugimiya ], the two top vault athletes are Korea and Turkey with the difficulty of 6.02,” Carrion Norton said.

“Caloy’s difficulty is 5.60. If Shin and Onder earn deductions and Caloy makes a perfect score, we have a good chance.”

Rounding out the eight qualifiers were Brazil’s Caiou Sauza (14.700), Onder (14.466), Hongkong’s Shek Wai Hung (14.274), and Spain’s Nicolau Mir (14.133).

Carrion Norton didn’t say if Yulo was bitten by the so-called “twisties,” which struck even the sensational Simone Biles of the US.

“Twisties” means that gymnasts lose control of their bodies midair while spinning.

The men’s vault finals kicks off at 5:51PM (Manila Time).

