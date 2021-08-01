Pia Wurtzbach takes time to talk to followers on Twitter with the hashtag #AskPia

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is having fun over her Twitter account by sharing some of her thoughts with her fans and followers.

By using the #AskPia she is exchanging tweets with her followers since July 28.

Let’s take a look at some of the exchanges the beauty queen has made with her followers.

In one of the questions, a netizen asked her about the most intriguing question during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2020 asked by the King of Talk Boy Abunda, “Ngayon madalas nating naririnig, it’s okay to not be okay. My question is, when is it okay not to be okay? And when is it not okay to be not okay?”

The beauty queen known to be frank and witty, has this for an answer, “Siguro kung sakin tinanong yan nag times up na bago pa ako nakasagot. Mauubos yung oras sa pag analyze ko ng tanong hahaha pero jokes aside ha. Kudos to the girls talaga. These questions are hard to answer especially infront of millions of people watching online. Queens indeed!”

If you have anything you’d love to ask our Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, head over on Twitter, and use the hashtag #AskPia.

RELATED STORIES

#TitoBoy trends on Twitter after mind-boggling #BbPilipinas2021 question

Pia namimilipit sa sakit kapag umiinom ng kape: Kung ayaw na ng katawan mo ganu’n talaga…

Pia Wurztbach to Hannah Arnold: ‘Well-deserved win’