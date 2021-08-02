Take note of these delivery services you can avail of while staying safe at home in Cebu

Delivery services are lifesavers during these trying times!

Aside from saving time and energy to go from one place to another just to buy food, essentials, or avail of health services, these delivery offerings of some of our favorite brands and stores can also help us stay safe from the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

On this list, we compiled all of the delivery services in Cebu you can call and order from as we continue to stay safe at home amid this pandemic.

Available on Food Panda and Grab Food

Call (032) 346 1121 | 2554783 | 2552972 for oders

http://www.orangebrutus.com/

At Orange Brutus Menu, you can start your day with a selection from their Breakfast All-Day menu, which consists of their Hotdog, Tocino, Chorizo, and Longaniza Meal.

For lunch and dinner, enjoy the famous Sizzling Burger Steak and choose from either the original or spicy meat option.

For more variety, opt for their 1-piece chicken plus spaghetti meal or go for additional eggs and veggies for your meal.

Call (032) 232-6888 (local 2) to place your orders at least a day in advance

Open for pick-up from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m

http://www.waterfronthotels.com.ph/

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino restaurants’ amazing food selection will let you enjoy the touch of indulgence and elegance while at home.

You can now enjoy a safe and worry-free dining experience from the comfort and safety of your humble abode when you avail and order Waterfront’s To-Go offers that consist of a wide array of cuisines from grilled favorites to Oriental bestsellers to barbecue classics.

Dining is now even made better at home with the hotel’s Tin Gow Express, BBQ-to-go, Simply tasty! (Sous vide line) and Chicken in a box!

For delivery book via third-party delivery services or ​​Aguila Philippines

Call 032 402 5999 for orders

https://questhotelsandresorts.com/cebu/

Enjoy your favorite flavors from Quest Hotel and Conference Center’s award-winning Pusô Bistro & Bar from the comforts of your home as they have an a la carte menu you can check on and order anytime. Their restaurant is open 24/7.

Aside from Pusô Bistro & Bar’s signature dishes from the Ala Carte menu, you can also order their bread library offerings, Bento to Go set meals, and Meetings to Go snacks and dinner meals for delivery via in-house delivery, delivery services, and their delivery partner Aguila Philippines.

For delivery book via Maxim or Lalamove

Call 0936 711 3010 for orders

https://facebook.com/jncacao

If you’re craving some chocolate desserts, JN Cacao offers their specialties from the best-selling Cacao Mango Float to their classic Cacao Chunks Chocolates, these are just a few of the variety of cacao products that JN Cacao has to offer.

JN Cacao ensures that their products only use the best quality cacao beans for an excellent and authentic taste in all their products and beverages. These are all packaged with care and food safety measures.

For delivery book via Food Panda or Maxim

Call 0917-518-0041 | 0917-177-7955 for orders

https://www.facebook.com/Icy-Cozy-Corner-102821948148837

Their icy Chocolate and White Caramel Milk Tea is definitely a must-try and they also serve a variety of food from sandwiches, pasta, to buffalo wings.

If you’re not into coffee and milk tea, they also have a refreshing selection of colorful fruit blended beverages like kiwi and strawberry.

Available on FoodPanda

For delivery book via Lalamove or Mr. Speedy

Call 511-9384 | 0917 530 1344 for orders

https://facebook.com/yoyispastriesanddesserts

When your sweet tooth hits you out of the blue, Yoyi’s Pastries & Desserts got you covered.

They offer their best-selling cakes served in different flavors and other varieties of pastries such as crinkles, brownies, choco caramel bars, cheese bars, and many more.

With their quality yet affordable and fresh pastries and desserts, you’ll definitely get more than you paid for and #AllTheGoodnessYouDeserve.

Call 888 2222 | 0917 770 3638 for services

http://www.hi-precision.com.ph/

Need an X-ray while staying at home? With the new Mobile X-ray Home Service, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu can bring world-class healthcare and service right to your doorstep.

They cater an array of different X-rays and blood tests all around the Metro Cebu area. HPD Cebu offers convenience and fast online results and a safe and clean environment through regular sanitation and complete PPE for all our staff.

Call (032) 888 3790 for orders and inquiries

http://www.ayalamalls.com

Worried that you might not be able to go out and shop at your favorite mall? Fret not as Ayala Center Cebu has your back. Through their website, you can safely browse at the comfort of your homes and order from your favorite restaurants or shop from your favorite stores.

Aside from that, Ayala Center Cebu also launched ANA (Ayala Neighborhood Assistant) on Facebook, where you can simply fill up an order form and just wait as it assists you in getting the necessities you need.

Call 0919 077 6438 for orders and services

http://www.aerophone.com.ph/

Aerophone is the first local mobile retail company in the Philippines and the latest non-food player to step into FoodPanda’s Panda Shops segment.

There are four Aerophone stores in Cebu, where AEROfans can shop for their essential Capdase accessories: Aerophone-Capdase Ayala Center Cebu, Aerophone- Capdase SM City Cebu, Aerophone-Capdase SM Seaside City Cebu, and Aerophone- Capdase Aero Tower. S0 don’t worry about electronic needs as these are available at Aerophone on FoodPanda Shops.

http://themetrostores.ph/

Shop for your essentials and other needs at the Metro Stores through their Call, Viber Message, Order and Pick Up service via this link: http://bit.ly/MetroSameDayOrderandPickUp

You’re even in for a treat as the Metro Stores will be having their 8.8 Online Sale where you can enjoy big discounts up to 50-percent OFF.

They will be offering FREE DELIVERY from Aug. 8-21, 2021 for a minimum of P2,500 single-receipt purchase of Supermarket items inclusive of P1,000 worth of Nestle participating products.

Shop online through this link: https://bit.ly/Metro8-8-Online-Sale