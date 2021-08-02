Acting barangay chief: Barangay hall, daycare, health center for Caubian

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The construction of a barangay hall, a barangay health center, and a barangay daycare center are the priorities of Caubian acting Barangay Captain Paterno Uy, as he formally sits in office on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Uy, took his oath of office before Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Monday morning, as he temporarily replaces suspended Barangay Captain Jackson Matbagon.

The Office of the Ombudsman suspended Matbagon for violation of Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service, simple misconduct, and abuse of authority after he punched a certain Mark Denola, his father’s supporter.

Barangay Caubian is the only barangay, among its 30 barangays, that has no permanent barangay hall, daycare center, and health center.

Currently, barangay officials are using a shelter owned by a foundation to be their temporary local government facility where they meet and attend to their constituents.

“Sukad sa dugay na nga panahon wala gyud mi barangay hall. Sa pakighinabi namo sa mayor, willing man siya motabang namo didto,” Uy said.

(We had no barangay hall since then. In my talks with the mayor, he said that he would be willing to help us.)

Regarding the area where the future “barangay complex” would be built, Chan said that they would be considering a dry area, connected to the island, as the proposed site.

Chan said that the barangay should also coordinate with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for special land use application.

Once DENR approved the area, the mayor will endorse a special land use application to the City council for passage.

“Kining barangay hall, day-care ug health center mamahimo ning inyong legasiya sa barangay Caubian,” Chan said.

(This barangay hall, daycare and health center, this will become your legacy to Barangay Caubian.)

