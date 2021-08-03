Cebuana beauty queen among top choices in Miss Universe Philippines’ ‘Headshot Challenge’

Dalaguete, Cebu—Steffi Rose Aberasturi was announced as one of the top picks for the ‘Headshot Challenge’ of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) 2021.

The MUPh organization on Monday evening, August 2, 2021, announced on their official social media accounts the Top 15 winners.

The Cebuana Aberasturi ranked fourth in the challenge.

The top 15 (in order) for the headshot challenge are:

1. Kirsten Danielle Delavin

2. Rousanne Marie Bernos

3. Maureen Christa Wroblewitz

4. Steffi Rose Aberasturi

5. Maria Corazon Abalos

6. Katrina Dimaranan

7. Leren Mae Bautista

8. Gianne Kryssee Tecson Asuncion

9. Noelyn Rose Campos

10. Kamille Alyssa Quiñola

11. Cheri Angel Anne Flejoles

12. Angela Nikki De Grano

13. Jedidah Herfervez Korinhona

14. Mirjan Hipolito

15. Isabelle De los Santos

Aberasturi is representing Cebu Province in the competition.

The ‘Headshot Challenge’ is the first of the series of online challenges for the elimination process.

The delegates who will have the highest scores in the challenges will advance to the Top 75.

READ MORE: Steffi Aberasturi to represent Cebu province in MUPh 2021