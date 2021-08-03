Dining under the new normal: Check out these establishments in Cebu that offer al fresco dining

Spending many hours indoors and being isolated for long hours can lead to higher rates of negative emotions and can surely turn our vibrant moods blue.

But what can we do to steal a few hours outdoors in the new normal while staying safe?

Nearby hotels and shopping malls around the city now offer outdoor spaces to dine and this opens an opportunity for all of us to grab a quick break in safe and secure places.

With the National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) allowing al fresco dining in Cebu City, which is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until August 15, 2021, we can all have a casual and fun way of enjoying our meals safely.

As we continue to adjust to the new normal and as we continue to follow the guidelines under MECQ, we gathered the best places around Cebu to dine al fresco that you might want to check out with your family and friends.

La Gondola, Italian Restaurant

Call (032) 232-6888 (local 2) for reservations

Take delight in an array of the Italians’ finest dishes. La Gondola is the hotel’s casual dining Italian restaurant and has also expanded its menu to showcase not just Italian but also world-class flavors.

Enjoy their all-day breakfast, authentic Italian cuisine that includes pizza and pasta and they also have a Roast and Grill offer at PHP 750.00 net/person. A grill-all-you-can promo that is available from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

La Gondola is located at the Gourmet Walk of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Breakfast by the poolside

Call 032 402 5999 for reservations (prior reservation is required)

At Quest Hotel and Conference Center you can enjoy your favorite flavors from the hotel’s award-winning Pusô Bistro & Bar and order from their exceptional menu to dine al fresco by their poolside for breakfast.

Aside from the restaurant’s signature dishes from their ala carte menu, you can also order their bread library offerings that are perfect for your coffee, tea, or any morning drink you want to have for breakfast.

Pusô Bistro & Bar is open 24 hours.

The Al Fresco at the Tower Garden

SM Seaside City Cebu’s The Al Fresco at the Tower Garden located at the Upper Ground Floor, Mountain Wing Atrium is open for you, your family, and your pets to enjoy. Have a bite of your favorites and dine safely!

The Garden Tower is an open-air area in which you can indulge in the fresh air and the view while savoring food from select stalls like Black Pearl, Juice Avenue, Pizza Hut, Sachi, The Mango Farm, and Yellow Cab or order food from nearby restaurants— Kuya J, Mesa, Seoul Premium, Starbucks, Tim Ho Wan, and Racks.

Azure Beach Club

Accommodates guests 18yrs old – 65 yrs old only

Call 032 401 9999 to reserve a table

20% discount for fully vaccinated guests

Open from 11 am to 10 pm

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan Cebu will take you to a calm and peaceful tropical escape in Cebu when you visit their award-winning Azure Beach Club.

Azure’s contemporary architecture with beautifully landscaped gardens will give you a breathtaking view of the vast ocean with the blue sky. The place features an Asian Grill restaurant with day and night menus. Its menu features a sumptuous range of various drinks and cocktails, salads, pizza, and sandwiches that you can enjoy while dining al fresco.

The Northwing Al Fresco Strip

From your quick morning coffee to your intimate date nights, SM City Cebu’s The Northwing Al Fresco Strip will surely get you covered. Enjoy your food favorites from Bigby’s Café & Restaurant, Café Laguna, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (Philippines), Gerry’s Grill, Mesa Philippines, Spice Fusion, and Starbucks Philippines.

Experience an elegant outdoor dining area fit for your family and friend meetups, as well as your special moments at The Northwing Al Fresco Strip.

Go al fresco at these dining spots in Cebu