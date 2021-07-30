MECQ: What to expect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The island of Cebu will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting August 1 to 15, 2021.

Although some local government units (LGU) including Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City have issued appeals to the National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) over the decision, but so far, none have received a response yet.

Cebu City signified that they would no longer make any form of appeal as they would instead focus on action.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Rama said the policies that city would adopt would most likely be similar to the rest of Cebu Province and other highly urbanized cities (HUCs).

He also does not see any purpose of closing down borders since the entire Cebu is under one quarantine restriction.

Rama is set to release an Executive Order (EO) on the MECQ by Saturday, July 31, 2021. He said that he would release the city’s guidelines once he had met with the other local leaders about the matter.

In the May 2021 guidelines that the local government units (LGUs) have been provided for by the IATF as basis for the upcoming changes of the quarantine status would show that the MECQ category had distinct restrictions compared to the current modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Primarily, strict home quarantine is reimposed for those below 18 years old and those above 65 years old, those with comorbidities and those with immunodeficiencies except for obtaining essential goods and services as well for work.