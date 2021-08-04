Vehicular accident: Maguikay flyover impassable for almost 9 hours

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – It took almost nine hours for Mandaue City’s traffic personnel to clear the Maguikay flyover of obstruction.

They had to also cut its cab before they managed to remove the ten wheeler truck that was blocking both lanes of the flyover Tuesday night, August 3.

Clearing operation was completed at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4.

Northbound vehicles were diverted to A.C. Cortes Avenue while the flyover was closed to vehicular traffic, according to Edwin Anthony Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Jumao-as said that they also recorded a damage on the flyover’s barrier.

He said the parties involved will be asked to appear in a formal investigation on the road accident that happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The accountable party will also be made to pay for the damages on the flyover, he added.

Police Staff Sergeant Ruben Dayon, investigator of Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that the truck driver, who was identified as James Jayme Lavador, was transporting feeds when the accident happened.

Lavador, he said, was forced to swerve to his right to avoid collision with an approaching SUV.

Dayon said that Lavador was traversing the flyover’s northbound lane. The SUV that was driven by Korean national Mikyong Choi was southbound.

A passing motorcycle that was driven by John Herrera was also hit by the SUV.

Dayon said three drivers were brought to the Mandaue City Hospital for a liquor test but were eventually allowed to go home after their test results showed that they were not intoxicated when the accident happened.

“Ang resulta or findings sa doctor, negative ang tulo wala’y naka inom, wala’y hubog nila,” Dayon said.

(Their tests yielded negative results an indication that none of the three was intoxicated.)

However, Dayon said he confiscated Choi’s driver’s license.

Dayon said they will be inviting the three drivers to their office anytime as they continue with their investigation. He said that parties involved could opt for settlement, otherwise, they will proceed with the filing of appropriate charges against the driver who is found to be at fault.

