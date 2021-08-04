You will be charged! — Police to those spreading fake news about COVID-19 vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has warned the public to stop spreading fake news about the government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign to avoid being charged in relation to cybercrime.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations said they will coordinate with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) about this since the latter has the capability to go after those spreading fake news.

Parilla said fake news against COVID-19 vaccines can cause panic among the people, which is a total opposite to the purpose of the government.

“Maka panic ni sa mga tawo because the government is asking the public nga mag pa-vaccinate, and naa sad laing mga tawo nga gusto sad nga kontrahon ang mga report nga gibuhat sa atong gobyerno,” he said.

Parilla said those who will be found spreading fake and malicious news and those who will share them will be charged in court.

The deputy director for operations urged those who engaged in such activities to stop because the government would not take any step that would endanger the public.

Local officials here have been encouraging the public to get vaccinated amid the increasing cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant being recorded in the region.

As of July 29, Central Visayas reported a total of 32 cases of Delta variant. Of these, 19 cases were recorded in Lapu-Lapu City, six from Cebu City, three from Mandaue City, and two each from the towns of Cordova and Samboan. /rcg

