Labella now out of hospital, to return to work soon

CBEU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has finally been discharged from the hospital after more than two weeks recuperating from pneumonia.

The mayor was hospitalized on July 13, 2021, due to persistent cough, which developed into pneumonia, extending his recovery to 10 days.

READ: Labella returns to hospital due to ‘persistent’ cough

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., told CDN Digital in a text message that the mayor has been discharged on the evening of August 4, 2021, after being cleared by doctors.

“Yes, out na siya last night. Sabutan pa na when siya mobalik sa work, but I think very soon,” said Casas.

A week ago, Casas said he was due to be discharged on Wednesday as the mayor had already recovered but the doctors only wanted to monitor him longer. The discharge was on time.

READ MORE: Stop spreading rumors, pray for Mayor Labella — Cebu City administrator

If the mayor should go back to work officially, he may choose to work from home, considering the rising cases of COVID-19 in the city and he may vulnerable to the disease due to his comorbidities.

Casas said they are thankful for those who prayed for the mayor’s recovery and assured the public that the mayor will be returning to work soon.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama will serve as acting mayor until Labella’s official return.

/bmjo