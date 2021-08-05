Hofilña feels relieved after settlement with food package seller

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Maria Amy Hofilña, the woman in a viral video accused of not paying the balance of a food package she ordered, said she was ‘relieved’ after her amicable settlement with the seller, Marjorie Abastas, during their second barangay-level hearing on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Hofilña said that both Abastas and her, had lapses in the controversy and that all they had to do was to carry on with life.

“The lesson there, is both kaming Marjorie, we have our lapses, and the damage has been done, which dili nasad na mauli. But we have to carry on our real life,” she said.

(The lesson there, is both Marjorie and I, we have our lapses, and the damage has been done, which cannot be taken back. But we have to carry on with our real life.)

Hofilña said the feeling that they already settled their differences amicably was a ‘relieving and rejoicing’ moment, the reason why she spent some time with her friends after the hearing to celebrate the reconciliation.

She said that she said kind words to Abastas and even paid more than the P10,200 balance, stressing that she pitied the latter.

“Around 15,000, gipakapinan kay naluoy baya jud kong Marjorie sa iyang side kay sila maoy nanginahanglan,” Hofilña explained.

(Around 15,000, and I added extra because I pitied Marjorie because it is her side that was in need.)

Sto. Niño Barangay Captain Lourdes Ramirez earlier said that Hofilña and Abastas were given a one-on-one dialogue which lasted for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Ramirez also said that they started off with a prayer, which could probably touch their hearts and led to the both of them to forgive one another, exactly 10 days after the viral confrontation.

She said the controversy made her an ‘instant celebrity,’ stressing that wherever she would go, people would want to take photos with her.

Hofilña, however, said she was not proud of it, and that she only did it to show affection to those who wanted to take a photo with her.

“Wala ko na proud tungod nga na instant celebrity ko. No, wala ko na proud. Pero affection, yes. I show them affection,” she added.

(I am not proud because I became an instant celebrity. No, I am not proud because of that but because of affection. Yes, I show them affection.)

Hofilña looked at the controversy as a blessing in disguise considering that she encountered a lot of people who befriended her and even gave her tokens or gifts.

As for Abastas, Hofilña said her food package business became known as well.

Despite the controversy, Hofilña said she did not regret what happened between the two of them.

“There’s no regret kay wala’y nakahibalo aning panghitaboa, niangkalit rani siya. Dili baya ta kahibalo sa panghitabo. So, I dont regret actually. Nganong mag-regret man ko nga wala man ko nakabalo sa panahon. Matagna ba diay nato’ng panahon?,” she explained.

(There is no regret because nobody knew that this would happen. It just suddenly happened. We do not really know what will happen next. So, I don’t actually regret it. Why would I regret it when I do not know how fate would happen. Can we foresee fate?)

CDN Digital tried to get the statement of Abastas, but to no avail.

