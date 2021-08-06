Go-Duterte tandem in 2022 ‘popular, logical’ choice for PDP-Laban, says official

MANILA, Philippines — The tandem of Senator Bong Go and President Rodrigo Duterte for the 2022 national elections is the “popular” and “logical” choice for PDP-Laban, an official of the ruling political party said Friday.

PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag in an online interview explained some of the reasons why the party’s national executive council, of which he is a member, endorsed the “formidable” Go-Duterte team for the polls next year.

The endorsement for a Go-Duterte tandem, however, is still subject to a vote during the party’s national convention on September 8.

“I will be honest, I think all of us didn’t consider anyone else kasi [because] the logical and popular choice is the Go-Duterte tandem,” Matibag said.

“That is a formidable team anyone cannot match, that is my personal position,” he added.

Matibag also said the council, which is led by newly elected party president, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, also considered Go and Duterte’s winnability.

“That is personal preference at choice namin. Bakit kami pipili ng hindi namin gusto at tingin namin na hindi madadala ‘yung partido sa May 2022 elections?” he said.

(That is personal preference and out choice. Why will we pick someone who we do not like or we don’t believe can carry the party in the May 2022 elections?)

“We are looking at the logical and popular choice of the party members. Then we are looking at the competence and the winnability of the candidate,” he added.

Go, who is a long-time aide of Duterte, has repeatedly said he should be excluded from the 2022 election talks, particularly on seeking a higher position next year.

Meanwhile, Duterte, on numerous occasions, has expressed his openness to run for vice president in 2022.

“A long time ago, even ‘yung provincial council ng Cebu…when there’s a resolution calling for the President to run as vice president, ang gusto na nila kaagad, ‘Pwede ba endorse na namin si Senator Bong Go as a presidential candidate?’” Matibag claimed.

(A long time ago, even the provincial council of Cebu…when there’s a resolution calling for the President to run as vice president, what they urgently want was, ‘Can we already endorse Senator Bong Go as a presidential candidate?’)

READ: PDP-Laban adopts reso to ‘convince’ Duterte to run for VP in 2022 polls

“But we want to go through [the] process…But right now, this is a collective decision of the personal decision of all the officers ng [of the] executive council,” he added.

Nevertheless, Matibag said, the final decision is still left with Go and Duterte – if they will run or not for president and vice president, respectively, as endorsed by the party.

But the PDP-Laban official surmised the two will end up heeding the call of party members should the endorsement be adopted during the national convention next month.

“Kasi ang tinitignan naman nila dito what will be best for the nation, hindi naman para sa sarili nila,” he added.

(Because what they will consider here is what will be the best for the nation, not of their own interests.)

KGA

