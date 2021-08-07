Police to bus operators: Don’t make things hard for us

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The top official of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) is asking operators of buses plying provincial routes to comply with new regulations that will be enforced while the province is under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

“Huwag sana silang mag-attempt na mag-violate kasi although, of course, we understand yung kailangan nilang kumita nang mas malaki pero 75 percent [capacity] is really very favorable to them already,” Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano said.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order No. 35-B to allow only the non-aircon buses to ply provincial routes during the GC period at 75 percent capacity.

Bus drivers are also required to always use the north and south bus terminals as pickup points wherein they will also be issued a trip receipt that will reflect their QR code, plate number, date of trip, trip route, control number, maximum seating capacity, actual number of passengers onboard and signature of the dispatcher. These trip receipts are to be placed on display during the duration of the trip.

Garcia has directed CPPO and the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) to set up checkpoints in strategic areas to monitor compliance with the new regulations.

Soriano said he asked the bus operators during their meeting on Thursday, August 5, to comply with the governor’s EO that took effect at midnight on Friday, August 6.

Personnel of the 50 police stations under CPPO have also been instructed to conduct fix and mobile checkpoints to monitor compliance of bus drivers.

But as of this posting, Soriano said he still does not have data as to the number of arrested violators.

Drivers who fail to display the Provincial Public Utility Pass and Trip Tickets will be apprehended. They will also be asked to pay the corresponding fines fixed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Garica, earlier said, that she may extend her EO’s implementation beyond August 15 as a means to also address concerns on the overloading of buses and mini buses.

The GCQ in Cebu is scheduled until August 15.

Garcia said that excess passengers will be asked to disembark from an overloaded bus while its operators will be asked to send a spare unit to pickup the excess passengers and transport them to their destinations.

