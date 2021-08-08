LOOK: Mandaue City to open new COVID-19 isolation facility

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government plans to convert the old office of the Department of Government Services (DGS) located across the City Hospital into a COVID-19 isolation facility.

“With the increase in COVID-19 positive cases, and with the added concern over the Delta variant, the Mandaue City local government has to find ways to increase its capability to isolate positive individuals in order to help contain the spread of the virus,” the city government said in an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the city’s Public Information Office (PIO).

The old DGS office was already cleaned on Saturday, August 7.

In a report released on Saturday, the Central Visayas office of the Department of Health (DOH-7) said that Mandaue City now has 1, 419 active cases of the infection, 96 of which were reported on the same day.

