Resort gives 30% off on rooms and a room only promo

A premier resort in southern Cebu, Club Serena Resort, is giving a 30% discount on its luxurious suites and villas in the month of August 2021, along with the resort’s best rates to date, the room only special.

Rooms are good for 2-4 adults, depending on room category. Rates include complimentary early check-in or check-out for a longer stay (subject to room availability), welcome drinks and cold towel upon arrival, use of the resort’s white sand beach, and 30 minute use of the kayak or paddle board for guests 13 years and above. Bookings made through the 30% discount special include plated breakfast.

Read more: Best rates for beach getaway

The resort adheres to the safety protocols and quarantine guidelines set by the Department of Tourism, Cebu province, and corresponding LGUs. To ensure that proper guidelines are followed, proof of residency is required upon booking.

For more information on these specials and other offers in Club Serena Resort, contact Jeziel at 0917-872-6367. Alternatively, email [email protected].

Featuring laid back luxury, Club Serena Resort is located along the stretch of white sand beach in Basdaku, Moalboal, Cebu. The resort holds an array of luxurious suites and villas, two swimming pools, and an all-day dining restaurant with a range of international and Filipino cuisine. Conversely, Moalboal was a top pick of foreign travelers when the Philippines was named the Best Overseas Diving area by the Marine Diving Awards 2020.

Read more: Resort gives discounted rates on weekday stays

Room with breakfast rates are available on all days of August 1-31, 2021 while room only rates are available on Sundays to Thursdays of August 1-31, 2021. For more information on these specials and other offers in Club Serena Resort, contact Jeziel at 0917-872-6367. Alternatively, email [email protected].

ADVERTORIAL