Calamba fire razes 10 houses, leaves 50 people homeless

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 09,2021 - 09:52 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An afternoon fire on Monday, August 9, razed at least 10 houses, left 50 people homeless and injured a man in Sitio Lower San Roque, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

The Cebu City Fire Station reported that the fire destroyed 10 houses affecting 10 families or at least 50 individuals.

Fire Officer (FO2) Fulbert Navarro, fire investigator, said a resident Albert Ranzo, 35, suffered superficial burns on his chest and lower torso due to the fire.

The city’s firefighters received the fire alarm around 5:26 p.m. They arrived there two minutes later and raised the fire alarm to 1st and 2nd alarm at 5:30 and 5:33 p.m. respectively. The fire was then declared under control around 5:52 p.m.

It was around 30 minutes or about 6:11 p.m. when the fire was declared as fire out.

Navarro estimated the damage to property at P937,500.

He said that they were still investigating about the possible cause of the fire which reportedly initially started from a house owned by Arthur Alvarez.

