Police after detainee who escaped while inside mobile patrol in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here are now conducting a manhunt operation against a detainee who reportedly escaped from his police escorts inside a mobile patrol in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City past 12 noon on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, station commander of the Mabolo Police Station, said Noah Niez, the suspect behind the killing of a construction worker last July 13 in the aforementioned barangay, had escaped while on mobile patrol in Sitio Upper Carreta in the same barangay on Thursday.

READ: Police after ‘robber’ who killed construction worker in Brgy Carreta

Talosig said Niez, who was accompanied by two policemen including the driver, was on his way back to the police station after a medical checkup at the Regional Crime Laboratory in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

He said that the suspect escaped after one of the police escorts disembarked from the vehicle to buy bottled water.

“Pagbaba sa atong usa ka crew, wala pod kabantay atong driver nga niikyas na diay atong detainee. Dali-dali nga giablihan ang pultahan diri sa tunga, mao tong nakaikyas padung sa interior portion sa Sitio Upper Carreta,” said Talosig.

As of this posting, Talosig said they are still conducting Oplan Universe checkpoint wherein all stations in Cebu City were informed including the description of Niez.

“Atong gihatag ang description sa atong suspect, unya karon ongoing ang atoang follow-up operation or manhunt operation,” he added.

Talosig said Niez was arrested in a buy-bust operation last July 16, 2021, or three days after he shot to death a construction worker identified as Jenrey Sanico, who temporarily resided in Barangay Carreta.

The station commander further disclosed that the suspect was caught with more or less 10 grams of suspected shabu and a caliber .38 which he allegedly used in shooting Sanico.

Talosig disclosed that the suspect was in-and-out of jail, adding that in 2013, he was charged for theft and after he was freed, he was again arrested for robbery in 2015.

He further said that when Niez was released in 2017, he resorted to selling drugs.

Meanwhile, the two police escorts are now under “restrictive custody or confinement within the station with proper accounting and monitoring while they are under investigation for possible lapses,” Talosig said. /rcg

ALSO READ:

http://Police on the hunt for suspect in Carreta shooting

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy