Bañacia thanks Lapu City Council for approving P43M for city’s COVID-19 response

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia has expressed gratitude to the members of the city council after they approved the P43,984,569 budget intended for the city’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) response.

Bañacia said that the budget is intended for the opening of another isolation facility and the hiring of doctors and nurses, among others.

“Pasalamat mi sa city council, salamat gyud kaayo sa suporta. Because of the approval, gipaspasan nato karon ang pag-abli sa sunod nato nga isolation facility nga mao nang Mactan National High School,” Bañacia.

The facility can accommodate up to 300 individuals.

Bañacia said that they are now working on the water connection for the facility, as well as the delivery of beds.

“We want it next week to become livable. Pwede rana mosunod ang mga CCTVs. Duna na ta’y na-deliver sad didto nga 120 beds” he added.

He revealed that they will also hire additional personnel that would be deployed at the isolation facility.

This includes 2 doctors, 10 nurses, and 15 non-medical staff.

Bañacia said that they need to establish the isolation facility immediately after the city’s hospitals and isolation facilities have already reached their full capacity.

Out of the 1,742 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, Bañacia said that around 1,100 of them were home quarantined.

He added that around 300 COVID-19 positive patients were on the waiting list to be admitted at the hospitals. /rcg

READ: http://Lapu-Lapu records over 2K COVID cases in less than 3 months – Bañacia

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy