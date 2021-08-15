Quarantine violators decreasing, says CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they observed a decrease in quarantine violators here.

Although he doesn’t have figures to prove show, Parilla said he noticed that there are lesser caught for health protocol violations, probably because of the higher penalty from P500 to P1000.

Apart from the fine, Parilla also said that the awareness that the public has toward the imposed health and safety measures also helped in this development.

“Nagkagamay na ang atoang mga nadakpan sa Oplan Bulabog considering nga dako nasad anng multa. Tag 1,000 na…and nakahibaw nasad ang mga tawo nga nagsige natag panakop especially sa curfew and not wearing of face masks,” Parilla said.

( There is a decrease in our Oplan Bulabog apprehensions considering that the fine also increased to P1,000. The public is also aware that we continue with our apprehensions, especially violations in curfew and not wearing of face masks.)

READ: Higher fines, border controls, limited movement in Cebu City

Recently, Parilla has expressed that the majority of residents are compliant with all health protocols implemented in Cebu City, including the proper wearing of face masks and adhering to the curfew hours from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

But there are still those who violate protocols.

From August 11 and 12, CCPO recorded at least 200 violators per day.

Regardless, Parilla said that they continue their strict implementation, especially in Public Utility Vehicles plying city routes. They are hoping that the public continues to follow protocols.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, has also recently expressed that stricter protocols would help reduce violators.

With this, the CCPO has also requested additional police personnel.

READ: 700 cops, military men to be deployed on Cebu City streets starting Monday

Parilla, for his part, said that they are expecting to lessen the number of COVID-19 cases in the next 15 days while Cebu City is still under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) as increased police visibility will be expected in Cebu City roads starting Monday, August 16.

Last August 11, Acting Mayor Michael Rama reimposed the P1,000 penalty for quarantine violators to deter the public from violating said offenses again.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy