Leisure biking, jogging outdoors prohibited in Cebu City for the next two weeks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While biking was one of the outdoor activities that gained popularity during the pandemic, this will change a bit in the next two weeks.

This after the Cebu City Police reminded the public that leisure biking and jogging done outdoors will be prohibited here starting Monday, August 16, 2o21, until the end of the month.

Police, however, clarified that bikes used as transportation to work is still allowed.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the general purpose of acting mayor Mike Rama’s newly signed Executive Order 137, or Oplan Puyo 8-15-30, is for the people to stay at home unless there are essential activities that need to be done outside.

“If you don’t have something to do (outside), you are not APOR, you are not allowed to roam around to include exercises, physical exercises that are done outside. This includes jogging, biking since jogging and walking are not essential. It means behave for the next two weeks,” Parilla said in Cebuano language.

“I would also like to clarify, bikes used for transportation, especially those construction workers, laborers where they can only afford bikes for their transportation, are allowed. Those will not be apprehended as long as the bike used is for your transportation from your work going to your home. But if you use bikes for leisure, exercise, that is prohibited,” Parilla added.

Parilla said they have warned some bikers early Monday morning that they are not allowed in Cebu City even in the mountain areas. Joggers are also included. He said starting Monday afternoon, they will start apprehending violators.

He also further said that the Cebu City Sports Complex will no longer accept joggers since some portion of the complex is already used as an isolation center. Since joggers were still seen inside on Monday morning, Parilla said that he will inform the chief of police of Station 2 or Abellana Police Station to inform the personnel from the CCSC that jogging is no longer allowed for the next two weeks there.

Even if a person is alone doing exercises outside his or her house, Parilla said that this is not an excuse. He clarified that all those who do not have essential errands to do outside should stay at home.

Parilla’s advice to those who want to stay fit is exercises indoors for now.

