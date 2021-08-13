Tricities under MECQ, Cebu Province under GCQ with heightened restrictions until August 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Tricities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until August 31, 2021.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday morning (August 13) the quarantine status update for the regions in the country.

Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte had approved the recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) over these quarantine status changes.

The tricities of Cebu will remain under MECQ for the next 15 days while Cebu Province is placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

The cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu have been under MECQ since the start of August 2021.

The cases of each city has been increasing — with active cases are as follow: 3,806 for Cebu City, 1,742 for Lapu-Lapu City, and 1,638 for Mandaue City as of August 12, 2021.

Cebu Province has 4,823 active cases as of August 12, 2021.

However, it can be noted that the Cebu Provincial Capitol placed 11 towns and cities under MECQ on August 11, 2021.

These included Samboan, Sibonga, Argao, Cordova, Oslob, Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and the cities of Talisay, Carcar, and Naga.

These localities were placed in a stricter quarantine due to the rise in cases.

It is not yet clear if the Capitol will retain these towns and cities under MECQ until August 31, 2021.

