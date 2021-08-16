Netizen who shared trending online video of argument with cop files complaint; cops not backing down

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The netizen who posted a video of their argument with a cop from Carbon Police Station online filed a complaint before the Cebu City Legal Office on Monday, August 16, 2021.

But the police are also planning to file cases against the netizen, identified as Jovelyn Delima, a resident of Cebu City.

Delima took and posted a video that went viral online of her argument with a police officer over the apprehension of her husband for not properly wearing a face mask.

In the video, Delima can be heard asking the officer, whom she identified as Antonio Escalina, why he is asking for her husband’s driver’s license instead of just asking for any sort of identification card.

She said that some police officers they know told them back then when one commits violations on health protocols such as not properly wearing a face mask, they could provide any acceptable identification card.

The video, posted on August 13, showed the police officer shouting back at Delima while explaining the reason why he had to ask for the driver’s license. The exchange was all seen on the video.

“Kini nga officer, from the start of the conversation, very aggressive na gyud kaayo siya kay kung mangutana ko halos di ko patabion. Ilaha tanan same goes with other policemen with him, grabi sila ka atat, ” she said.

Delima said they already submitted their complaint affidavit to Attorney Rey Gealon of the Cebu City Legal Office. They are still waiting for the update to formalize the complaint.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they welcome the complaint of Delima. But he said they will also be filing cases against the two. He said they will file a case of disobedience against the husband and obstruction of justice against Delima.

“We will welcome it. Gipa imbestigahan sa atoang city director, gipa check ang katong post. Ang atoang pulis, he is just doing his job, gisita nga wala siya nag park, or naa sa lugar nga di parkingan but he insisted,” Parilla said.

Parilla said that improper wearing of face mask is not the only violation Delima’s husband actually committed. He said the husband was apprehended for stopping in a no-stopping area near an establishment located along the Colon area. This, he said, prompted police to get his license and issue him a citation.

Parilla said that Delima was not there when the incident happened, adding that Delima’s husband actually did not immediately surrender his license to the arresting police officer when he was first asked.

Delima said there was actually no plan not to pay for the violations of her husband but her complaint is of how the police officers humiliated them in front of many people who witnessed the incident.

On why he posted the video online, Delima said that this was her way to make the police review their behavior when dealing with people.

