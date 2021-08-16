Mandatory use of air purifiers in Cebu province postponed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The mandatory use of air purifiers for public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Cebu province has been postponed, a Capitol official confirmed.

Carmen Quijano, manager of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Monday, August 16, 2021, that they received orders from Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to give operators more time to secure air purifiers.

“Naay memo gihatag si gov to extend para tagaan ug dugang panahon atong drivers ug operators makapalit (sa air purifiers),” said Quijano.

Quijano, however, said she has yet to learn as to when the postponement will last as she has to read the copy of the memorandum Garcia has issued.

“Sa akong nabal-an, between August 21 to August 26,” she said.

Garcia earlier issued a memorandum, ordering operators of PUVs in Cebu province to use air purifiers in their vehicles as means to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It was supposed to take effect on Monday.

Quijano also confirmed she received reports that several operators of public buses decided not to operate for fear that they will get flagged down or issued penalties because they have no air purifiers. As a result, several commuters in Metro Cebu took to social media to complain of long waiting time for PUVs that will take them to work.

“Mao nang gipaextend ni gov ang implementation para makapalit pa sila para sa ilahang mga drivers ug conductors,” Quijano explained.

Garcia’s decision to have air purifiers in public transportation as mandatory drew criticisms from netizens and some members of the public transportation sector such as PISTON-Cebu.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday responded on the matter by saying handy air purifiers worn around the neck cannot provide protection against COVID-19 and will only provide a false sense of security. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

