Heart Evangelista shares A-lister meet ups in her NYC trip

Heart Evangelist and Brandon Boyd

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is safe to say that Heart Evangelista has it all.

The beauty, the love life, the creativity, and the lush life.

Evangelista shares to her fans what seems to be a “casual” moment between her and another superstar, Brandon Boyd, the Incubus frontman.

In her Instagram stories which she shared on Monday, August 16, she showed snaps from the recent shoot that she did abroad with Boyd.

One of the videos that she shared showed Boyd giving her a piggyback ride while they smiled for the cameras.

 

Fans were so quick in sharing their thoughts about this another “sana all” moment by Evangelista.

It’s not just that, Evangelista also met with Kane Lim, one of the actors of “Bling Empire” and Kevin Kwan, the Crazy Rich Asians author, during her New York trip.

Heart Evangelista with Kane Lim of the “Bling Empire”.

/ dcb

 

TAGS: Brandon Boyd, Heart Evangelista, NYC trip
