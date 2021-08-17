Heart Evangelista shares A-lister meet ups in her NYC trip

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is safe to say that Heart Evangelista has it all.

The beauty, the love life, the creativity, and the lush life.

Evangelista shares to her fans what seems to be a “casual” moment between her and another superstar, Brandon Boyd, the Incubus frontman.

In her Instagram stories which she shared on Monday, August 16, she showed snaps from the recent shoot that she did abroad with Boyd.

One of the videos that she shared showed Boyd giving her a piggyback ride while they smiled for the cameras.

Oh no biggie, it's just Heart Evangelista with Incubus frontman, Brandon Boyd! LOOK: Here's one of the Instagram stories of Heart Evangelista sharing how "crazy" Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd is for allowing her to hop on his back during a photoshoot abroad. pic.twitter.com/TO6JYar8Rp — CDN Digital (@cebudailynews) August 16, 2021

Fans were so quick in sharing their thoughts about this another “sana all” moment by Evangelista.

It’s not just that, Evangelista also met with Kane Lim, one of the actors of “Bling Empire” and Kevin Kwan, the Crazy Rich Asians author, during her New York trip.

/ dcb