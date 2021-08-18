House panel OKs absolute divorce bill

By: Nestor Corrales - Philippine Daily Inquirer | August 18,2021 - 07:11 AM

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman. INQUIRER.net file photo / NOY MORCOSO

The House committee on population and family relations unanimously approved on Tuesday the proposed absolute divorce bill. The measure will now be up for plenary debates.

The bill seeks to reinstate absolute divorce as an alternative mode for the dissolution of marriage.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, one of the bill’s authors, said the approval was “a momentous occasion for countless wives, who are battered and deserted, to regain their humanity, self-respect and freedom from irredeemably failed marriages and utterly dysfunctional unions.”

If passed into law, Lagman said divorced couples would be allowed to remarry.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: absolute divorce bill, Rep. Edcel Lagman

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.