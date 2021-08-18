Cebu City police reminds residents: Public cooperation is needed in fight against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here have observed that some Cebu City residents are not taking seriously the stay-at-home policy of the city government, which took effect last Monday, August 16, 2021.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), this is what they observed after noting an increase in the number of apprehended individuals for the violation of ‘Oplan Puyo’ and other health protocols.

“Nagpakita lang gihapon nga bisan sa kadaghan sa atong personnel [nga gi-deploy], wala gyud gihapon nila gi-internalize ang atong pagpahibalo sa atong gobyerno, sa atong hangyo nga moduyog sila, motabang sila,” said Parilla.

(This just goes to show that even if we have deployed most of our personnel, residents still haven’t internalized the call of our government, that they will help [in the fight against COVID-19].)

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, police have apprehended a total of 362 individuals and rescued 98 minors for different violations.

This is an increase of 18.25 percent from the first day of implementation, wherein the police recorded 389 quarantine violators, 78 of whom were minors.

With this, Parilla reminded the public that the fight against the spread of COVID-19 could not be done by the government alone, stressing that the cooperation of the public is badly needed.

Parilla said Barangay Ermita had the most number of apprehended individuals with 42, followed by Guadalupe and Kalunasan with 25 and 24, respectively.

Meanwhile, Barangay Sawang Calero had the highest number of rescued minors with 21, followed by Guadalupe and Calamba with 14 and 12.

He said majority of the apprehended individuals were caught violating curfew hours.

Parilla, however, clarified that such number is not the overall total apprehensions in the city, saying that the city’s Prevention Restoration Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team has its own data as well.

He said PROBE has five teams with detailed policemen who also conduct 24-hour operations in the city.

