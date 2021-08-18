Consolacion enforcer vs food delivery driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A video of a traffic enforcer and a food delivery driver involved in an altercation on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, has been making rounds online.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m.

In the video, Maricris Modena Vallejos, the traffic enforcer of the Consolacion Traffic Enforcement and Special Service, can be seen hitting Marcelino Merca Sabucido, a food delivery driver after the latter ignored her order to stop to allow pedestrians to cross.

The video was a point of view shot of Sabucido, who was traversing along the National Highway of Sitio Lamac in Consolacion town, northern Cebu at that time.

Based on the spot report from police, Vallejos was manning the traffic, guiding the pedestrian, when she ordered a full stop to all the vehicles.

Sabucido reportedly crossed the pedestrian lane “in reckless speed” moving northbound.

Sabucido reportedly disregarded Vallejos’ lawful order resulting in the altercation.

Vallejos charged Sabucido with disobedience of a person in authority or his agent.

Sabucido is currently detained at the Consolacion Police Station as of this posting. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy