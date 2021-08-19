PRO-7 awaits result of Camotes Island beach party investigation

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said he will wait for the result of the investigation conducted by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) on a beach party in Camotes Island last July 10, 2021, before rendering judgment on the culpability of certain individuals.

In the said event, partygoers allegedly violated health and quarantine protocols.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, PRO-7 director, told reporters on Thursday, August 19, 2021, that Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, CPPO director, had already submitted an initial report about the matter.

Montejo said he has to wait for the final report before deciding whether the organizers and participants have violated protocols.

He said they need to tediously investigate the incident in order to ensure that such a report is not politically motivated.

“So, ato lang huwaton ang result sa investigation nga kompleto na,” he added.

Montejo said all those involved in the conduct of the party, apart from the organizers and participants, will also be investigated.

“Tanan sila, organizers participants ug ang nitugot or nihatag sa permiso … so tanan sila, atong gi consider nga subject for investigation,” he said.

They include barangay officials as well as the San Francisco town mayor, who may have given permission to conduct the party.

He stressed that barangay officials must have first-hand information about activities in their respective barangays for efficient monitoring.

“Unya ang kato sang mga organizers, supposed to be mananghid sad sila sa LGU labi pa sa barangay or municipality or city,” he added.

The regional director, however, noted that on July 10, Cebu Province, along with the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, was under modified general community quarantine, wherein 50 percent capacity for establishments was allowed. /rcg

