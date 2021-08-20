Lapu-Lapu City Hospital runs out of COVID-19 beds

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Hospital (LLCH) has already exceeded its capacity for its Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) beds.

Dr. Ronald Oporto, chief administrative officer of LLCH, said that the hospital has only 12 COVID-19 dedicated beds. But as of August 19, 2021, there are already 49 COVID-19 positive patients admitted there.

“Sa 49 man gud, ang ilang mga situations karon, sa 49 naa ta’y 40 nga mild. Duna ta’y lima ka moderata, unya duna ta’y severe nga upat,” Oporto said.

Oporto also explained that the 40 COVID-19 patients, who manifested mild symptoms of the virus, were admitted to the hospital since they had comorbidities and needed to be monitored.

To recall, the city has a policy to only isolate COVID-19 positive patients manifesting mild symptoms at their isolation facility to give room to COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.

“So naa silay mga existing nga gipamati, mao na nga naa ron sa atong hospital gimonitor nato. Okay ra kung health ug mild, we can put it to our isolation,” he added.

He said that some of them were diagnosed of having diabetes, pneumonia, tuberculosis, among others.

Currently, the hospital would no longer accept additional COVID-19 positive patients after they’ve already exceeded their capacity. /rcg

