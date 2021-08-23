Lito Lapid hospitalized due to COVID-19

By: Maila Ager - Inquirer.net | August 23,2021 - 09:56 AM

Sen. Lito Lapid FILE PHOTO (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Lito Lapid  has been tested  positive for Covid-19  and is undergoing treatment at the Medical City Clark,  his office  disclosed on Monday.

“We wish to confirm that unfortunately, Pinuno tested positive in his Covid-19 RT-PCR test. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical City Clark where his doctors consider his case as mild to moderate,”  Lapid’s  chief of staff,  Atty. Jericho Acedera, said in a  statement.

“All of those who have come in close contact with him already took the necessary tests and have been instructed to comply with the existing Covid-19 protocols,” Acedera  added.

According  to the chief staff,  no  staff member   has been “considerably exposed: to the senator  except for his personal and close-in employees who have tested negative in their antigen tests and currently exhibiting no symptoms.

“We enjoin everyone to pray that his health and of all those infected continue to improve, and more importantly, for this pandemic to soon be over,”  Acedera said.

Lapid is the 7th  senator to catch the dreaded coronavirus.

Those who earlier   got  sick with Covid 19 were  Senate Majority  Leader  Juan Miguel Zubiri,  Sonny Angara, Aqulino  “Koko”  Pimentel  III, Ramon “Bong”  Revilla Jr. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, and Richard Gordon.

