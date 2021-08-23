MOD urges Carbon market goers with private vehicles to cooperate

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Market Operations Division (MOD) is asking for the understanding and cooperation of those who go to the Carbon Market as changes were implemented in the market to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in the city.

Irvin Cabales, head of the Cebu City Market Operations Division (MOD), said this after he learned that there were market goers who still insisted to let their vehicles in amid the restrictions.

MOD earlier announced that private vehicles are not allowed to enter the vicinity of the Carbon Market starting Monday, August 23, 2021.

The move, Cabales said, would give market goers more space to move around inside the market, stressing that this could help reduce the chances of crowding.

“Sa ato mga mamalitay, mangayo mi despensa nga medyo naa gamay kausaban sa inyo kahimtang sa pagpamalit. Ato ni gibuhat isip pagsanong sa order sa IATF aron malikayan ang pagkoyanap sa Covid virus. We need to protect Carbon aron dili kini masirado kon ugaling mugrabe simbako ang kaso sa Covid. Mao na nga mangayo mi sa inyung pagsabot nga dili una nato pasudlan og mga pribado nga sakyanan,” he said.

Cabales, however, clarified that those who insisted to let their vehicles in on Monday morning have heeded to the regulation after enforcers and police personnel explained the reason behind the move.

As to the closure of the said market every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Mondays, he said vendors and market goers were observed to be compliant on Sunday, August 22, or the first day of implementation.

He said there were no vendors who complained about the sudden changes of the protocol.

“Compliant ang ato mga vendors, mi-cooperate ra sila. In fact ang mga organizations ang nag-disinfect sa ila mga area,” said Caballes.

