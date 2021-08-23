Duque: ‘No improvement’ despite prolonged ECQ in Regions 7, 10

MANILA, Philippines — There seems to be “no improvement” in Central Visayas and Northern Mindanao despite the prolonged imposition of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the regions, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Monday.

In an online Go Negosyo forum, Duque said he is set to have an emergency meeting with health undersecretaries and regional directors to discuss the matter.

“After this I am having an emergency meeting with our under secretaries and regional directors where there is a sustained high community transmission of COVID-19 in regions such as Region 7-Central Visayas and also Region 10-Northern Mindanao,” Duque said as he explained that he had to leave the forum early.

“So we need to address these. Despite the prolonged ECQ community quarantine status, there seems to be no improvement and it’s really troubling, to say the least,” he added.

According to DOH’s online tracker, there are 8,884 active COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas and 5,157 active cases in Northern Mindanao as of August 22.

Parts of Cebu province and the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu are still under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) until the end of August while other areas are under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

