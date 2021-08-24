Labella still not ready to work in office — Casas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It has been almost a week since Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has returned to work on August 19, 2021.

However, he is yet to be seen by the public and has not addressed the residents publicly since.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said that they cannot give an exact date as to when the mayor may be ready to face the public.

Casas said Mayor Labella is still recuperating from his illness and has not returned to 100 percent health yet.

The doctors have also advised him to avoid exposure since he just recovered from pneumonia.

“Steadily improving iyang condition pero dili siya kalahutay bitaw og subsob nga trabaho. So for now, work from home lang sa siya,” said Casas.

The mayor is facilitating the running of the city government from home and has been giving instructions to the department heads.

Casas said the system in the city government is also able to function with minimal supervision from the mayor especially since the City Hall is functioning under a skeletal workforce.

As for the COVID-19 situation, Vice Mayor Michael Rama has been taking charge on behalf of the mayor especially the aspects of vaccination.

Casas is also not sure if the mayor will push through delivering his State of the City Address this year considering his condition.

He said this will depend on the health of the mayor.

He assured that the mayor will address the residents when he is ready to work in the office. /rcg

