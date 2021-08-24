Toni Gonzaga talks about how submitting to your husband should be

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In the recent podcast episode of Matteo Guidicelli’s Matt Runs Podcast, he and Toni Gonzaga-Soriano talked about married life.

As their conversation deepens, Gonzaga shared how she shifted from an alpha female to a submissive wife to director Paul Soriano.

“Submitting is not bowing down to your husband, and adoring your husband and worshipping your husband. Submitting is allowing him to lead your family,” Gonzaga said.

She then said that it is all about honoring your husband, but it does not mean the husband should not consult the wife.

“It doesn’t mean that when Paul makes a decision he doesn’t consult me, he always consults me because we are one. It’s just that you allow him, kasi yun yung, he is the head of the household, and you are the light of the house,” she said.

Guidicelli who is still very new to the married life told Gonzaga that he is still adjusting to a married life with Sarrah Geronimo.

“Marriage has been the best thing in my life,” said Guidicelli. /rcg

