LOOK: Isko Moreno discharged from hospital after ‘surviving’ COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, was discharged from the Sta. Ana Hospital on Wednesday.

The Manila Public Information Office (PIO) shared photos of the mayor going out of the Sta Ana Hospital’s Manila Infectious Disease Control Center.

Moreno is also seen holding a paper that read: “I am a COVID-19 survivor.”

The Manila PIO said Moreno will undergo three-day isolation before returning to his official duties, but it is not yet clear if the mayor will undergo isolation at his home or in a quarantine facility.

The Manila mayor tested positive for COVID-19 last August 15.

