‘Gerald Anderson, lady killer talaga ang dating’ — Lolit Solis

CEBU CITY, Philippines— On Tuesday, August 24, actor Janus del Prado posted cryptic messages on his social media account that made netizens wonder if he was referring to Gerald Anderson, the ex-boyfriend of his close friend Bea Alonzo.

According to del Prado, something happened while they were shooting the movie “My Perfect You” with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as the lead actress.

With the tea spilled, veteran talk show host, entertainment writer, and talent manager Lolit Solis also took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 25, to also talk about the issue.

“Kaloka naman ang mga ganap sa buhay ni Gerald Anderson, Salve. Pati si Janus del Prado kasali na sa casting, hah hah. Mula ng break up nila ni Bea Alonzo, hanggang ngayon, talagang hindi natapos ang ending ng script ng buhay niya. Ngayon naman, heto nga at pati si Janus kasali na sa kuwento. Tutoo pala na meron din naging chapter na Gerald at Pia Wurtzbach nang gumagawa sila ng movie. Kalokah na unti unting lumalabas mga flashback huh!” she said.

Solis, who is known for being frank, did not hold as she also shared her thoughts on the issue involving the new beau of Anderson, Julia Barretto.

“Siguro naman secure si Julia Barretto sa lovelife nila at hindi apektado sa mga bagong issue na lumalabas. At reveal talaga iyon kay Pia dahil parang isang quickie romance on the set lang diumano ang nangyari dahil that time sila Gerald at Bea Alonzo parin ayon sa mga post ni Janus. Bongga ha, ang galing ni Gerald Anderson, lady killer talaga ang dating,” she added.

Solis also joked about Anderson’s current life situation saying “parang napaka exciting ng buhay ni Gerald Anderson dahil ang dami ng casting.”

