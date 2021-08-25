Cebu City starts vaccination of Badjao community

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has begun the vaccination of the city’s indigenous community starting with the Badjao people in Barangay Mambaling.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the City Health officer in charge, said the city government sought the help of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) to identify the eligible indigents from the communities.

The Cebu Medical Society also helped in informing the Badjao community on the necessity of vaccines against COVID-19.

The agencies have been working for the past month to inform the Badjao community about the vaccines and the first batch was finally inoculated on Monday, August 23, 2021.

“Ato gyod sila giconvince nga magpavaccine. Ato sila gihatod didto sa NOAH,” said Ibones.

At least 20 individuals from the Badjao community were already vaccinated on Monday, and City Health expects more in the coming weeks depending on the availability of vaccines.

They were vaccinated with the one-shot Johnsons & Johnsons (J&J) since indigents are qualified for this vaccine.

Donated vaccines can only be given to senior citizens, people with comorbidities, and indigents.

Ibones said the city’s vaccination program is consistent with over 600,000 master listed already out of the 700,000 target population of the city.

The vaccination has reached over 200,000 as well and the speed of vaccination only depends on the availability of vaccines.

The city launched on Wednesday, August 25, the Vaccination at the Doorstep, which Ibones also hopes to increase the number of vaccinated individuals in the city.

